Richard "Dick" E. Whalen Jr., 83, of Lenox passed away at home after a period of failing health on January 24th, 2020.
Born in Pittsfield, he was raised and lived in Lenox his whole life. He was the son of late Richard and Charlotte (Wheeler) Whalen, and was a 1954 graduate of Lenox High School. He later served in the US Army as an MP from 1956 until 1958, stationed at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland.
Dick was employed by the US Postal department his entire career. He was a rural mail carrier in Lenox for 30 years, then became Post Master for the village of Housatonic for several years and retired after becoming the Post Master of the Great Barrington office in 1994.
Dick was a passionate sports fan, particularly of the Boston Red Sox and Celtics. In his earlier years he enjoyed playing basketball and golfing as well as watching his kids and grandkids play sports. He loved to drive and would spend much of his free time in his later years going for long drives to his favorite lunch places.
He is survived by his three children; Richard E. Whalen III of Pittsfield, Lisa M. Lacasse and husband Joseph of Waterville Valley, NH., and Kristin M. McLaughlin and husband Ted of Pembroke, MA., and his four grandchildren Morgan and Nicholas Lacasse and Connor and Cameron McLaughlin. He is also survived by his devoted companion of 20 years Joyce Horgan of Lenox. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brother Thomas F.X. Whalen and step mother Mary (Kelly) Whalen.
At his request funeral services and burial will be private. Donations in Dick's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association at P.O. Box 15829, Arlington VA. or from https://www.diabetes.org/donate in care of the ROCHE FUNERAL HOME, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 28, 2020