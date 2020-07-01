Ricki Rickabaugh Bradley Cowell
1948 - 2020
Ricki Rickabaugh Bradley Cowell was born January 7, 1948, to Frank and Irene Rickabaugh. She passed peacefully at Sherrill House in Jamaica Plain on June 28, 2020 of Alzheimer's Disease.

Ricki was raised in Tracyton, WA and moved to Melrose, MA with her mother and four sisters. She lived in Tyringham. She was an active artist and ran an art gallery, Naoussa Gallery in Tyringham for 10 years. She is survived by her husband Stephen Cowell. She is a dear and devoted mother and grandmother to Marc Bradley, wife Kelann and daughter; Kiki Cowell; Kristen Meuse, husband Josh and two sons; and Christelle Behike, husband Davy and three children. She is also survived by her sisters, Denise Langley, Dawn Jone, Carri Vik and Joye Preece, their husbands and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service has not been scheduled due to the pandemic but will happen in the Fall both in Eastern and Western Mass. Arrangements by Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, Jamaica Plain, 617-522-2500

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Ricki's name to Becket-Chimney Corners YMCA @bccymca.org/giving/annualfund/donate. Guestbook@mannandrodgers.com

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 1, 2020.
