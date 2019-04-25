|
Mrs. Rita Agnes (Bertrand) Errichetto, 82 formerly of West Stockbridge, MA passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Fairview Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Great Barrington, MA. She was born in Pittsfield on July 13, 1936 a daughter of the late Alfred J. and Agnes (Bouquet) Bertrand. Rita attended Pittsfield Schools and was primarily a homemaker and enjoyed traveling. She was the widow of Jerry A. Errichetto who died on June 7, 1988 and they were married on November 8, 1952.
Survivors include her four sons, Jerry A. Errichetto Jr. and his wife Clara of Norfolk, VA, Michael J. Errichetto and his wife Rosemarie of Sheffield, MA, Mark L. Errichetto of Great Barrington, MA, James J. Errichetto and his wife Michelle of Dalton, MA; her daughter, Vicki L. Fleischer of Pittsfield; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Rita was predeceased by her daughter, Jane A. Barnes.
Rita trusted Christ as her Savior at age 72, he never failed. Thank You Lord.
Funeral Notice: Services for Rita A. Errichetto will be Private and at the convenience of the family. There are No Calling Hours. The FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019