Rita E. (West) Cormier, 83, of Longmeadow, passed away with grace and dignity on Thursday September 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Rita was born in Oswego, NY, on March 18, 1937, the daughter of the late William and Gertrude (Fitzsimmons) West. Rita made her way to the beautiful Berkshires where she met her husband, Donald in Dalton, MA and would have celebrated their 64th Wedding Anniversary Nov. 22nd. Our mother was an avid reader, loved to do crossword puzzles and knitting Irish knit sweaters and traveling with friends and family. Mom loved to attend the symphony and was a docent at Tanglewood. She was very proud of each and every grandchild and attended all of their games, recitals and hosting "Wednesday Night Dinners" which kept our family so very close. Rita was a daily communicant of St. Mary's Church in Longmeadow. She is survived by her beloved husband, Donald H. Cormier of Longmeadow; and leaves five devoted children, Donna Deroche and her husband David of Hampden, David Cormier and his wife Debra of Springfield, Nancy Keefe and her husband Timothy of Springfield, Kathleen Nemphos and her husband Stephen of Wilbraham, and Ann Duncan and her husband Brian of Wilbraham; eleven cherished grandchildren, Timothy Keefe, Matthew Keefe, Michael Deroche and his wife Tiffany, Catherine Deroche, Alex Nemphos, Patrick Duncan, John Maloney, Bridget Duncan, Benjamin Deroche, Grace Nemphos and Julia Nemphos; four loving brothers, William West and his wife Barbara, James West and his wife Karen and Patrick West and his wife Connie all of Dalton, MA, and Lawrence West and his husband Jef Sumrall of Weatherford, TX; two loving sisters, Martha Cain of Amelia Island, FL, and Nancy Hoskins and her husband Donald of Medford, OR; a sister-in-law, Arlene Cormier of Dalton; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews among whom are Patricia West Brunet, Molly West Meczywor, Katie West Sondrini, Abbie West Smith, Liam Michael West, and Colin Thacher West. Rita was predeceased by her two brothers-in-law, Laverne Cain and Edward Cormier; and a nephew William Timothy West. Rita's family would like to extend a special thanks to Erin Saunders of Baystate Hospice for the exceptional care and comfort she provided for our entire family. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning, September 30th at 11:30 AM in St. Mary's Church, 519 Longmeadow Street, Longmeadow. Burial will be private at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. In lieu of flowers, Rita's family suggest either a mass card in her memory or donation to Baystate Hospice, 30 Capitol Drive, West Springfield, MA 01089. For more information, please visit us at www.byronkeenan.com