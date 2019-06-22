|
|
Rita Isabelle (Barcomb) Paoletti, 97 of Drury, MA died peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at North Adams Commons.
She was born in North Adams, MA on April 3, 1922, a daughter of Arthur and Mary Louise (LaCombe) Barcomb. She attended local schools.
Rita was the widow of Romeo Reno Paoletti who died July 24, 2003. They were married on September 20, 1947. Rita was primarily a homemaker who took pride in her family. She was a member of Notre Dame du Sacre Coeur Church in North Adams. She enjoyed snowmobiling, baking cooking, and entertaining family and friends.
Survivors include her son, Richard R. Paoletti and his wife, Bette C. Saraglow of Southborough, MA and three grandchildren Allan Richard Paoletti and his partner Erik LeBlanc; Christopher Richard Paoletti, and Nicholas Richard Paoletti and his wife, Stacie; two great grandchildren, Nathan and Madalyn and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by eight brothers and sisters.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A funeral service to celebrate the life of Rita Paoletti will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall Street North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Florida Church Cemetery, Florida, MA. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 12-1 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 22, 2019