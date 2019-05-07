|
|
Rita J. Burns of Becket, MA., died May 5, 2019 at the age of 83, after a brave fight against Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
She is survived by her daughter Karen Karlberg and her husband Mark Karlberg, both of Becket, MA.; by her son, James C. Burns; by her grand-dog, Blossom; a flock of chickens and two llamas, all of which she adored and spoiled greatly. She also leaves behind her beloved niece Jackie Duda Lemmerhirt, her husband, Wayne and their twins, Melissa and Ted, whom she loved like they were her own grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Frederick A. Burns of Waltham, MA.
Rita was a graduate of Pittsfield High and The School of Fashion Design in Boston.
She was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams and took great joy and pride in her work as a meal coordinator for Elder Services and as a volunteer for the Berkshire Humane Society.
Fond of adventures of all types, she and her daughter Karen could often be seen at local artisan events, birding at Pleasant Valley Sanctuary and at performances at Jacob's Pillow.
An avid gardener with a vast collection of frogs and snowmen, Rita was happiest in her yard among flowers and wildlife.
She will be missed by family and friends, old and new.
Her family would like to thank Stacy and Tracy, her private aides; Hollie, Jasmyn and Tatiana from Wingate; and all the compassionate caregivers from Hospice who helped her along her final journey Heaven.
Funeral services for Mrs. Rita Burns will Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 12 noon from the Dwyer Funeral Home with a liturgy of Christian Burial at 1pm at St. Joseph's Church, celebrated by Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, Pastor. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 4 to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Berkshire Humane Society, Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, HospiceCare in the Berkshires, or Jacob's Pillow, in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 7, 2019