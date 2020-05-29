Rita Marie Dorgan was a self-described farm girl. She deeply loved her family and her devotion to motherhood was absolute. Her sensibilities were shaped during her formative years in Iowa that spanned the depression and WWII. She was a patriotic supporter of the United States, and thoroughly enjoyed her teaching career, her hometown of Volga Iowa, reading fiction, a good bargain, scenic drives, and generally 'getting the news'. She possessed an inherent interest in, and empathy, for the lives of others. In her later years, she enjoyed going out for meals and conversation, visiting new places, and exploring the country in an RV.
The only child of Marie (Conboy) and Harold Krieg, Rita lived on her family's farm as a young child. There she went to country school where a single teacher supervised multiple grades. She remembers her mother as being very glamorous. Sadly, at the age of 10, Rita lost her mom to breast cancer.
Following her mother's death, Rita moved into town. In Volga City, Iowa, she lived with her beloved Aunt Zita (Conboy) Humbert. Her father continued farming and was a regular Sunday visitor to town. Rita bonded with neighbor Barbara Winger, daughter of local physician "Doc" Winger, Barbara would remain her lifelong best friend. Aunt Zita worked hard and held a number of jobs including teaching before becoming Volga's postmistress, a position she held for thirty-one years. Zita's tenure at the post office was eclipsed by 65 years playing the organ and her 75 years as a newspaper reporter that began with writing for the Volga City News during high school. Zita's literary influence on Rita was significant and likely played a primary role in her career choice of teaching.
Rita loved the classroom. Following country school, she attended the Volga City Public School where she was class valedictorian. She then moved to McGregor, Iowa to attend Iowa State Teachers College. With her Iowa State teacher's certificate, she taught in the McGregor Schools. Her skill in teaching was lifelong and Rita could always be called upon (before there was Google) as a reference for correct spelling and grammar.
Rita met Robert (Bob) Dorgan on a double date arranged by another teacher at her school. Bob Dorgan was working as an engineer at John Deere in Waterloo, Iowa. Upon marrying, Rita left her teaching career and her first three children - Kathleen, Paul, and Michael - were born in the Midwest. Bob accepted a position with General Electric (GE) so the family relocated to Nahant, Massachusetts where Rita's fourth and final child, John, was born. Work at GE then took the family to Clifton Park, New York and finally to Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Rita remained engaged in family and community throughout her life. A devoted mother, she brought her teaching skills to bear on educating her children, all of whom attended college. With the maturation of her children she performed volunteer work at Shaker Village which led to a position managing the Fancy Goods gift shop. As evening manager of the Pittsfield City Motel, she oversaw customer and employee relationships. Her sleuthing skills were put to work in her role as a buyer for Marketing Intelligence. Later, she designed many projects and activities for her grandchildren. Her home was always full of books, magazines, and newspapers. She followed the news with interest and always waited eagerly for each day's mail. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren and followed developments in their lives with great interest and always attended school events and graduations She loved taking family to see local sites and out to eat at a wide variety of restaurants.
Volga and its people held a very important place in Rita's life. Regular visits were a highlight of the year that put a spring in her step and a smile on her face. She faithfully read news from Iowa until the end of her life. She followed the agricultural cooperative, which her family helped found, and worried about each flood and mourned the loss of each resident. She delighted in the repairs to the local Volga Opera House and the renewed attendance at Sacred Heart Church. She was very proud that her grandfather Michael Conboy designed and built both the local public school and Catholic church. His design drawings of the Sacred Heart church were sketched on a single plank of wood. Charles Conboy, Rita's great-great-grandfather, served in the Union Army (16th Regiment of the Iowa Infantry) during the Civil War and is buried in Volga along with many other family members.
Rita was proceeded in death by her husband of sixty years Robert Dorgan and her beloved son B. Paul Dorgan as well as brothers-in-law Jim and Raymond Dorgan and sister-in-law Joan Dorgan. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Kathleen Dorgan and her husband Edward Kurz of Storrs, CT; her son Michael Dorgan and his wife Kin Chow of Allston, MA; her son John R. Dorgan and his wife Laura Hollingsworth of Golden, CO; her grandchildren: Eric Kurz and his wife Frances Power of Waltham, MA, Alexandria Y. Dorgan of West Hartford, CT, Lance Y. Dorgan of Allston, MA, Grace M. Dorgan of Hannover, NH Sam Y. Dorgan of Allston, MA and Willa Z. Dorgan of Golden, CO; her cousins Ann Conboy Meyers of Atlanta and William Conboy of Lakeland Florida; her in-laws: Don Dorgan of Pratt, Kansas, Charles Dorgan of Madison, Wisconsin, and Larry Dorgan and his wife Mary-Jo of Creston, Iowa and many loved nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterford, NY. DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Rita's Memory can be made to the Zita L. Humbert Memorial Scholarship at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, Iowa. (https://cfneia.academicworks.com/donors/zita-l-humbert)
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterford, NY. DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Rita's Memory can be made to the Zita L. Humbert Memorial Scholarship at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, Iowa. (https://cfneia.academicworks.com/donors/zita-l-humbert)
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 29, 2020.