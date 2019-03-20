|
A memorial service for Rita Fontana, of Lee, who died on February 26 of this year, will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 12:00 noon at the First Congregational Church of Lee. A reception will follow at the Congregational Church Community Hall.
Anyone wishing to attend the reception is requested to respond by Friday, March 29 in the message of condolence section under Rita's page at www.kellyfuneralhome.net, or by leaving a message at 413.551.7520.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019