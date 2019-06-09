|
Rita Mary Moynihan, 96, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away May 31, 2019 at Berkshire Place.
Born in Pittsfield on October 18, 1922, Rita was the daughter of Francis and Grace Gallipeau Ryan. She was a 1940 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
She married the late James E. Moynihan on February 19, 1944, who predeceased her on February 20, 2009.
Mrs. Moynihan worked as a clerk for General Electric and also worked for Kelly-Dietrich for 17 years, retiring in 1984. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church, where she was a member of their Rosary Sodality. She enjoyed golfing, and was a member of Berkshire Hills Country Club. She also enjoyed playing the organ and spending time with her grandchildren.
She enjoyed making quilts for her whole family, knitting, and loved her retirement years in Florida.
She leaves behind her two sons, Robert Moynihan and his wife Eileen of Dalton, and Gary Moynihan and his fiance Amy Boyington of Pittsfield; her daughter, Barbara Williams and husband Kurt of Winsted, CT; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her daughter-in-law, Judy Moynihan of Pittsfield.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her children, Dennis Moynihan and Kathleen Amos.
The family would like to thank Berkshire Place and HospiceCare in the Berkshires for their compassionate care.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Rita Moynihan will be held, TUESDAY, June 11, 2019 at 9:15am from DERY FUNERAL HOME, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10am at Sacred Heart Church, with Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church, Officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held, MONDAY, June 10, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the or HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 9, 2019