Burlington, VT - Rita M. Ouellette, 94, died peacefully of old age on June 29, 2019 at Birchwood Terrace Healthcare with her family by her side. She was born January 17, 1925 in North Adams, MA, the daughter of Helena Mulqueen and Edward Livesey. She attended Catholic schools in North Adams and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1942. During WWII she worked for the Sprague Electric Company's sample lab and learned how to make various electronic components for further testing. On October 1, 1949 Rita married the handsome sheet metal worker Alfred J. Ouellette at St. Francis Church in North Adams. They made their home in Adams, MA where their first two children, Mary and Joseph, were born. In November 1956 the family moved to Green Acres Drive in Burlington, where third child Jane was born and Rita lived for the next 59 years. After Alfred died unexpectedly in 1985, Rita continued to keep house, often with her mother Helena by her side. She was kind and generous to everyone and all animals. She fed birds, squirrels and stray cats. She loved her garden, mowing the lawn, Bingo, casino gambling and the music of Rod Stewart and Roger Whittaker. Rita was predeceased by her parents and husband. She is survived by daughter Mary Burnham and husband Doug, son Joseph Ouellette and wife Joyce and daughter Jane Watson and husband Paul. Her grand- and great-grandchildren include Jesse (Carla) and Raymond Ouellette; Casie (Bruce), Sarah and Ryan Palmer; Ella Burnham; Alex (Elaine), Annalise and George Watson; and Michael (Mia) Watson. Her family wants to thank the staff of the UVM Home Health and Hospice, Birchwood Terrace Healthcare and Mansfield Place Assisted Living for the wonderful care they provided for Rita in the last years of her life. A mass of Christian burial was celebrated on July 5, 2019 at 11AM at St. Mark's Catholic Church on North Avenue in Burlington, and the Ready Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Goodbye Mom.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 2, 2019