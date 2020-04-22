|
Mrs. Rita S. Rainka Koldys, age 89, of Pittsfield, died Monday evening at the Craneville Place of Dalton. Born in Pittsfield, June 10, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Stanislaus and Maryanna Hilenska Rainka, who emigrated from Poland. She attended the former Tucker School and was a 1948 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Employed initially at the former Berkshire Life Insurance Company as an administrative aide, she and her late husband Frank Koldys purchased the Madison Cafe in 1955. Together they operated the business until its sale in 1989.
Rita was a long time communicant of the former Holy Family Church. A terrific cook, she enjoyed preparing meals and spending time with her family and friends. Known county wide for her famous golumpkis on Saturday mornings at the Madison, she also shared with her husband the love of thoroughbred race horses. Rita enjoyed going to Casinos and loved to listen and dance to Polka music.
Her husband of 40 years, Frank E. Koldys, died Nov. 9, 1993.
She is survived by her son, Francis S. Koldys of Pittsfield and her daughter, Christine M. Spiewak and her husband, Leonard, of Pittsfield, her grandchildren, Sean and Nicole Koldys, her great-grandchildren Hayleigh M, Gracie M, and Roger W. Gavin, and her sister-in-law, Sue Hospod of Pittsfield. She also is survived by Sean's wife, Kim Koldys and their children Levi, Khloe and Jonny. She also leaves Leonard's daughter, Jennifer Billington and her daughters, Kelsey and Rachel Hassan, as well as several nieces and nephews including her godson, Robert Ropelewski. Last but not least, she leaves her faithful dog, Sarah.
She is predeceased by her brothers, Edward, Raymond, John and Henry Rainka, and her sisters, Irene McInerney, Isabel Ropelewski and Jane Daniels.
The family would like to thank the Unit 1 staff at Craneville Place of Dalton for her care over these past 4 months as well as HospiceCare in the Berkshires for their care this past month.
Private funeral services for the immediate family will be held at the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. John F. Tuohey, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Church, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 22, 2020