Rita Theresa Paysan
1926 - 2020
Rita Theresa (Manfredo) Paysan "Ma" peacefully passed away at her home in Palm Harbor, Florida on November 4, 2020 one month before her 94th birthday.

Born in NYC on December 3, 1926, she grew up in NY and attended Hunter College before marrying her husband, Michael Paysan. In 1949 they moved to Lenox, Massachusetts to work at the Curtis Hotel. While in Lenox they raised their three children, Michael, Janet, and Joanne.

She worked for the Lenox Public Schools as secretary to the Superintendent before becoming Lenox Town Treasurer and Clerk until retiring in 1987.

Rita was a vivacious, energetic person loved by all. She enjoyed playing Bingo, Bridge, and other card games with family. Her favorite activities included swimming, golfing, and gardening. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile, and her kind, compassionate spirit.

The daughter of the late Caesar and Irene Manfredo, Rita was predeceased by her husband, Michael in 1982, her brother Arthur Manfredo, and companion Richard P. Connor. She is survived by her loving family: son, Michael Paysan (Maria), daughters; Janet Serra (John), and Joanne Sweeney (Richard). Rita also enjoyed spending time with her four grandchildren; Jennifer, Dickie (Brooke), Lisa (Stan), and George (Irene), and her eight great grandchildren; Paysan, Bristen, Duke, Johnny, James, Claire, Siena, and Lucas.

A celebration of Rita's life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 11, 2020.
