Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Comeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. "Bob" Comeau

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert A. "Bob" Comeau Obituary
With profound sadness we mourn the passing of Robert A. Comeau, Jr., (Bob). He died of complications of pneumonia on March 6, 2019.

He was born on June 19, 1933 to Dr. and Mrs. Robert Comeau in Greenwich, Connecticut. Bob was a graduate of Greenwich Country Day School, The Taft University, and received his MBA from New York university.

Robert worked many years on Wall Street before starting his own business. He lived a full life and was a resident of Greenwich, CT, Bermuda, and Lenox, MA.

Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years Joan, his sister, Jane Coony, his three children; Jeanne, Robert, and Linda, six grandchildren; Alexis, Charlie, Claire, Michael, Bobby, and Eddie.

At Bob's request there will be no memorial service.

If you wish to honor his memory, please consider a gift to Croquet Foundation of America, 700 Florida Mango Road, West Palm Beach, FL., 33406.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.