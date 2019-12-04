Home

More Obituaries for Robert Delisle
Robert A. Delisle


1929 - 2019
Robert A. Delisle Obituary
Robert Armand Delisle, 90 of North Adams, MA died Sunday December 1, 2019.

He was born in North Adams, MA on April 2, 1929, son of Armand Delisle and Violet (Bressette) Delisle Romeo. He attended local schools and graduated from Drury High School.

Bob was a veteran of the US Army Air Corps. He was last employed as the sealer of weights and measures for the city of North Adams and the town of Williamstown for many years until his retirement. Before that, he worked as a carpenter/contractor with his brother in the operation of Delisle Brothers Installation.

He was a communicant of the former Notre Dame du Sacre Coeur Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy J. (Billings) Delisle whom he married on April 7, 1990 and one daughter- Billie-Jo "BJ" Lang of Waldorf, MD. He also leaves three grandchildren- Katie Klotz of Pomfret, MD; Cassandra Charron Baum of Red Lion, PA and Christa Charron Bernardo of Hightstown, NJ and six great grandchildren- Madison, Mason, Arianna, Anthony, Carmela, and Valentina; one sister- Mary "Cookie" Lewis of North Adams and nieces and nephews. His daughter Melanie Charron died in 2017 and two brothers are deceased including William Delisle and Joseph Delisle.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Private services for Robert Delisle will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the at or to HospiceCare in the Berkshires at hcib.org. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 4, 2019
