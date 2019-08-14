|
|
Robert Andre Louis, 64, of Pittsfield, died Sunday, August 11, 2019, at his home after a long illness, surrounded by his friends and family.
Born in Pittsfield on August 1, 1955, the son of Andre and Elizabeth Rheaume Louis, he was a 1974 graduate of Wahconah Regional High School.
Mr. Louis was a master mechanic by trade. He was the owner of Louis' Pit Stop, and previously worked for Berkshire Armored Car, Virgilio Construction Company and County Concrete Corporation.
Bob was an avid New England Patriots fan, he especially loved going to the games in Foxborough with his daughter Kayla. He enjoyed classic cars, NASCAR and wrestling. He also modified stock cars and raced them at Lebanon Valley.
Mr. Louis leaves his wife, Cindy Corseri Louis, whom he married December 30, 2008.
He is also survived by his children, Kayla Donnelly-Winters (and her wife, Jamie Donnelly-Winters) of Pittsfield, Sean Donnelly of Pittsfield, Terrence Donnelly, II, of Sanford, Fla., and Nicole Silvernail of Dalton; two brothers, Ronald Louis of Pittsfield and Richard Louis of Lanesboro; two granddaughters, Haylee Grace Donnelly of Pittsfield and Amber of Dalton; his aunts, Claire Podavini of Pittsfield and Shirley Tornicelli (and her husband Val) of Pittsfield; his mother-in-law, June Corseri of Pittsfield; brother-in-law, Gary Corseri of Portsmouth, RI; and many nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as his dogs, "Spanky" and "Chloe".
A special Thank You to HospiceCare In The Berkshires, as well as his PCA's for their kindness and compassion.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Robert Andre Louis will be held FRIDAY, August 16, at 11:00am at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, PITTSFIELD with Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church, officiating. Calling hours will be THURSDAY, August 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Foundation in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019