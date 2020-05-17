Robert (Bob) A. Welcome, 83 of Lee, MA passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Janice Welcome and his three children and their spouses; Michael Welcome (Wendy), John Welcome (Marilou) and Angela Martin (Keith Sr.). Robert also leaves behind 4 grandchildren; Kyra Little (Ryan), Keith Jr. (Christina), Gabriela, and Catherine Martin and 3 great grandchildren; Julia and Jamie Little and Ashton Robert Martin.



Bob was born in Auburn, MA in 1936 to the late Anthony and Leonette Welcome.He was survived by his sister Claire Belton and brother Paul Welcome. He was predeceased by his sister Claudette Olson and brother William Welcome. Robert joined the Navy in 1955 and loved the sea. He was honorably discharged in 1959 as a Signalman Third Class stationed aboard the USS Shadwell LSD 15 and often talked about his Navy days. Bob went to Bradford Durfee School of Technology in Fall River, MA and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical



Engineering. Bob worked for General Electric in Pittsfield, MA for twenty-eight years where he enjoyed his work as an engineer for submarine fire control systems and as a systems program manager. After retiring from General Electric. Bob had a health and nutrition business and published several articles, poems, and three books. Bob was a great writer. He wrote "In Search of Destiny" and "How to Make Big Money Mowing Small Lawns," and has a book published at the Library of Congress.



He was a member of the Lee Lions Club and who could ever forget when he walked on stilts as "Uncle Sam" in the Lee Founders Day Parade?



Bob was an incredibly special husband, father, and person. He was caring, loving and always fun to be with. He was lighthearted with a good sense of humor. Bob left a positive impression with whoever he was around and left you always feeling better about yourself after being with him. He was very intelligent and loved teaching and talking about science. Bob had the biggest heart and if you ever needed help with anything, he was always there to lend a hand or offer great advice to help with any situation. He loved hiking, singing, traveling, golfing, playing pool and played hockey and football. Bob was a very generous, selfless person who did not look for recognition in his giving. He had a deep faith and love for scripture and truth. Bob truly was a blessing to us all and a One of a Kind husband, father, grandfather and friend and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



Services for Bob will be held on Friday May 22, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. with a funeral home service to begin at 11 a.m. at the Agawam Funeral Home 184 Main St., Agawam. Burial will be held privately at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



