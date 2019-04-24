|
|
Robert Alan Wilson, Sr., 82, of Dalton, MA, passed away April 22, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Pittsfield on April 11, 1937 to the late Carl and Gwendolyn Culver Wilson and was a 1955 graduate of Dalton High School.
Mr. Wilson was a Vietnam Veteran, having served in the United States Air Force.
He married the former Barbara Decker on June 28, 1958.
Mr. Wilson owned and operated Wilson Electric from 1968 to 1997.
He was a recipient of the Gib Kittredge Award, and was a past president of the National Electrical Contractors Association. He was on the Dalton Youth Center Board, where he also coached junior basketball and Babe Ruth baseball. Mr. Wilson was also a member of the Dalton American Legion, Post 155.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Wilson of Dalton; daughters, Terri Comalli and husband David of Pittsfield, and Tracy Wilson and partner, Bob Gable of Pittsfield; sons, Robert Wilson, Jr., and wife Shannon of Dalton and Dale Wilson of Orlando, FL; eleven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his sister Jean Fresia.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Wilson will be held, FRIDAY, April 26, 2019 at 11:00am at Dalton United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Ashuelot Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to HospiceCare in the Berkshires or the Denise Kaley Fund in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. MAIN ST, DALTON, MA 01226.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 24, 2019