Robert A.J. Barry Jr.
1961 - 2020
Robert A. J. Barry, Jr., 59 of Waterville Valley, NH, Weston and Stockbridge, MA, died unexpectedly Tuesday afternoon.

Born in Brooklyn, NY., May 6, 1961 the son of Robert A. J. Barry, Sr. and Harriet Clarke Barry, he was a 1979 graduate of Radnor (PA) High School, earned his B.A. degree in Economics from Haverford (PA) College in 1983 and in 1987 his J.D. degree from Villanova University School of Law.

Mr. Barry practiced law in Boston, MA, Los Angeles, CA and New York City and was a partner at Bingham McCutchen and Morgan Lewis.

He and his wife, Maria M. Park, were married in Boston on May 15, 1993.

Along with his wife Maria of Weston, Bob is survived by his sons; Robert A.J. Barry III (AJ) and John Alexander Barry (Jack) and his beloved Golden Retriever Scout; his brother, Justin A. Barry and his wife Maria Sullivan Barry, of Westfield, NJ; his sister, Antonia J. Barry and husband Russell Muirhead, of Hanover, NH; and his nieces and nephews.

Bob was devoted to his sons' skiing endeavors at the Waterville Valley BBTS Ski Club, where he served on the board; loved finishing a bicycle ride and other exercise activities; he relished winning every debate; he was an avid Boston sports fan; loved tech and gadgets; and had a curiosity and devotion to new ideas too numerous to quantify.

A private funeral service will be conducted at the ROCHE FUNERAL HOME by the Rev. Monsignor John J. Bonzagni, Pastor of St. Ann's Church, Lenox. Burial will follow in Stockbridge Cemetery.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date and the family asks that flowers and charitable donations in Bob's name be deferred until the memorial service is announced.

To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Roche Funeral Home Inc
120 Main St
Lenox, MA 01240
(413) 637-0699
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

