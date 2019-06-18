|
|
Dr. Robert Alvan Goodell Jr., 89, of Kendal at Granville died on June 11, 2019. Born in Wethersfield, Connecticut, he graduated from Brown University in 1954 and from Harvard Medical School in 1958. He completed year-long residencies in pediatrics at St. Mary's Hospital in London, England, Sydney Children's Hospital in Sydney, Australia, and Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. Robert worked in pediatrics and adolescent medicine in Williamstown, Massachusetts for 20 years and served as the Director of Health Services at Williams College. Robert ended his career as a family physician with Downtown Medical Associates in Boston, Massachusetts. Robert was an Eagle Scout and a longtime amateur ornithologist. He traveled to Africa, Central America, Europe, and the arctic for birdwatching and devoted time in his retirement to the Massachusetts Audubon Society. He was an active participant and volunteer at the Council on Aging's Senior Center in Marshfield Massachusetts, for which he led regular bird walks. He and his wife took great pride in their vegetable, berry, and flower gardens and enjoyed sharing their skills and produce with others. He loved music, art, and spending time with his family, which included four children, seven grandchildren, one brother, two sisters, and many nieces and nephews. His friends and family will remember him for his kindness, generosity, keen interest in people, enthusiasm for food and wine, and love of life. Robert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Irmadel Flanders Goodell, his son Jeffery P. Goodell, daughter-in-law Susan O. Goodell, grandchildren Carter and Elizabeth of Newbury, Vermont; his daughter Karen Goodell, son-in-law John P. Hunter, granddaughters Penelope and Winona, of Granville, Ohio; and his daughter Jane Goodell Bartholomew, son-in-law Gregory P. Bartholomew, and grandchildren Christopher, William, and Allison of Santa Barbara, California. He was preceded in death by his son Robert A. Goodell III of North Pownal, Vermont. Donations in his memory can be made to the Wildlands Trust of Southeastern Massachusetts (https://wildlandstrust.networkforgood.com/projects/36192-general-donation) or to the Massachusetts Audubon Society's Daniel Webster or North River Wildlife Sanctuaries (https://secure2.convio.net/mas/site/Donation2?idb=910413930&df_id=3069&mfc_pref=T&3069.donation=form1&autologin=true&idb=1512585541).
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 18, 2019