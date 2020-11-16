Robert B. "Skip" Bristol, 71, of Pittsfield died on November 10th with his family by his side after courageously fighting a long illness. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a graveside service on WEDNESDAY, November 18th at 1 PM at St. Joseph's Cemetery. You may meet inside the cemetery gates at 12:45. Social distancing and masks will be required. There will be a larger celebration of Skip's life at a later date to be announced. For a more complete obituary, please visit: www.devanny-condron.com/tributes/RobertSkip-Bristol
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 16, 2020.