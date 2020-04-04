|
Robert Bruno Nichols, 94, of North Adams, MA, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home. Mr. Nichols was predeceased by his beloved wife of 67 years, Nancy Anne Tanguay Nichols, whom he married on October 8, 1949 and who passed away on August 19, 2017.
Mr. Nichols was born in Ballston Spa, NY on January 26, 1926, a son of Joseph H. and Delia (Robarge) Nichols. He attended local schools including Drury High School before enlisting in the United States Navy and serving in WWII aboard the USS Missouri battleship as a Navy First Class Seaman from 1944-1946. He was present for the signing of the peace treaty in Tokyo Bay on the morning of September 2, 1945 to end the war.
Bob worked as a Field Service Technician for Morrison Berkshire, from where he retired in 1991. Prior to that, he was employed by James Hunter Machine Co., Arnold Print Works and General Electric for many years.
Bob was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Hungary Church, he was a member of the Veterans of Foreign War and the American Legion in North Adams, as well as the USS Missouri Association. Bob will be remembered for his quick wit and great sense of humor. His storytelling was legendary as was his ability to build friendships. He was a gifted woodworker and enjoyed photography, hunting, fishing and bowling as well. Above all, Bob will be remembered as a man who enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his son, Gary (Phyllis) Nichols, of Medford, NJ, his daughter, Laurie (Joseph) Breda of Cheshire, CT., his son-in-law: Richard Pellerin of North Adams, 11 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his daughter, Judith Ann Pellerin on July 12, 2008, as well as his sisters: Leona (Bruno) Walczak, Genevieve (Richard) Ballou and a brother, Joseph H. Nichols, Jr.
FUNERAL NOTICE: As the public is prohibited from attending any of the services due to current restrictions, the family plans on holding a celebration of life at a later date this year. Funeral services and burial will be private through the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall Street, North Adams, MA. 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynnddagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 4, 2020