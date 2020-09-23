During the beautiful afternoon of September 15th, with his wife beside him, Robert Bergendahl peacefully left Lenox to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who faithfully sustained him throughout his courageous battle with illness.
Bob was born on July 8, 1944 in Queens, New York, to Albert and Helen Schiffer Bergendahl. After moving to the Catskills at a young age, he graduated from Monticello High school. Bob earned his degree in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, where he met his wife, Marlene.
From 1966, Bob was employed for over 41 years by General Electric Ordinance Systems, Martin Marietta, Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics until he retired in 2007. He attributed his contentment with his job to the wonderful people with whom he worked.
A longtime member of Hope Church, Lenox, Bob was also a dedicated volunteer. In
2015, he was honored at an award ceremony for being selected as the volunteer of the year by R.S.V.P., for his efforts building and refurbishing homes for Habitat for Humanity.
He enjoyed ushering at Tanglewood for thirty-two summers, as well as at Berkshire Theater Group, Barrington Stage and the Berkshire Opera Company. Bob worked diligently on the mailing committee at Shakespeare and Company, serving as the Chairwoman's assistant.
At home, Bob found great satisfaction in his workshop or maintaining his lawn and gardens, often sitting down near them to savor a good read.
Bob and his wife, Marlene Helferich Bergendahl, celebrated their 53rd anniversary
on September 9th at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center.
Besides his wife, of Lenox, Bob is survived by their three children; Susanne M. Grant
(Daniel) of Pittsfield, Amy E. Ginck (Timothy) of Camp Hill, PA., and Jason R. Bergendahl
(Emily) of Cupertino, CA.; grandchildren, Joshua, Nathaniel and Sarah Ginck, Lucas, Jenna, and Rachel Bergendahl and Lucy Grant. Whenever any of the offspring were
mentioned, Bob's eyes may have reminded you of the 4th of July.
There will be a private graveside service conducted by Rev. Douglas Foss, of Hope Church, at Mountain View Cemetery, Lenox. A memorial service celebrating Bob's life is planned for a future date at Hope Church. Any donations in memory of Robert Bergendahl may be made to either Hope Church, Berkshire Institute for Christian Studies, Hospice Care of the Berkshires, or Habitat for Humanity in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA. 01240.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com