Robert C. Brodeur Sr., 83, formerly of 7 Hamlin St., Pittsfield, MA passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center. In January 2016 Robert moved in with his daughter, Lorie and her husband followed by a brief rehabilitation stay at Craneville Place of Dalton.
He was born in Adams, MA on January 1, 1936 a son of the late Alphonse and Dorothy (Steele) Brodeur. Robert attended Adams schools and graduated from Adams Memorial High School in 1954 and in 1958 graduated from the General Electric Tool Apprentice Course. He went on to work for General Electric for 37 years and retired from the Ordnance division in 1991. Robert served in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1953-1965 and was a member of the G.E. Quarter Century and Pensioners Clubs. He was a parishioner of the former Holy Family Church and then St. Joseph's Church. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and was an avid Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and Boston Celtics fan. From 1950 to the 1960's he enjoyed roller skating at Broyles Arena.
His wife, the former Beverly M. Plant passed away June 27, 2005 and they were married on November 29, 1958 at St. Agnes Church in Dalton. Survivors include his son, Robert C. Brodeur Jr. and his wife Maria of Pittsfield, two daughters, Lorie Dombkowski and her husband Terry of Pittsfield, Cheryl Jasewicz of Dalton, one brother, David Brodeur and his wife Tina of Cheshire, one sister, Janet Ziter of Adams; eleven grandchildren, Beth Ann Palmer, Martha Bruso (Jared), Morgan Jasewicz, Robert C. Brodeur III, Julie Brodeur, Richard Dombkowski (Shannon), Kyle Dombkowski (Klaudia), Terry Dombkowski, Sarah Reagan, Shaun Reagan (Heidi), Nora Reagan; fourteen great-grandchildren, Anthony D. Johnson, Daniel, Eric, Kyle and Charlie June Reagan, Maria Smith, Nicholas Colello, Charlotte and Vivian Bruso, Cole, Colby, Lauryn, Madison and Elizabeth Dombkowski. Robert was predeceased by his son-in-law, David Jasewicz in December 2005 and a sister, Carol Schneider.
Funeral Notice: Services will take place Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 8:00 A.M from the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 9:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Church, 414 North St., Pittsfield With the Rev. Geoffrey J. Deeker C.S.S. Officiating. Burial will follow in the Family Plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling Hours at the funeral home will be Friday, November 15, from 5-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Church Furnace Renovation in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 15, 2019