Robert C. DeForest, 66, of Lake Frederick, Virginia, formerly of Pittsfield, MA, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center in Virginia.
Born in Pittsfield on February 10, 1953, a son of the late Charles R. and Joy Lewis DeForest, he was educated in Dalton schools, and a graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.
Mr. DeForest was employed by General Dynamics Mission Systems in Pittsfield where he was a Lead Systems Engineer. He retired in 2018 with 34 years service.
He was a member of The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).
He enjoyed riding his Harley with his wife, family and friends. Mr. DeForest was a huge NASCAR fan. He also enjoyed watching and rooting for the Red Sox and Patriots.
Mr. DeForest leaves his wife and best friend, the former Paula Vanderbeek, whom he married November 24, 1973 in Pittsfield.
He is also survived by a son, Brent V. (and Jennifer M.) DeForest of Fairfax, Virginia, a daughter, Rebekah M. (and Jeremy C.) Boswell of Seabeck, Washington; a brother, David DeForest of Pittsfield; four sisters, Tina (and William) Baumann of Pittsfield, his twin sister Bonnie (and James) Fallon of Pittsfield, Hope (and Robert) Blake of Dalton, Polly (and Kenneth) Whitestone of Dalton, and Patricia (and James) Baczek of Dalton. He is also survived by Susan Fitzgerald, the wife of his youngest brother, Jeffrey A. DeForest who died January 24, 2019. Mr. DeForest, known as Papa, also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Bram and Willa DeForest of Virginia and Kayla, Serenity, and Payton Boswell of Washington and Olivia Martin-Boswell of Oklahoma as well as aunts, cousins, and nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Robert C. DeForest will be held FRIDAY, May 31, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at DERY FUNERAL HOME in PITTSFIELD. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m., at the Pittsfield Cemetery with Mr. DeForest's nephew, Bryan F. Manning, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 28, 2019