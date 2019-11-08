|
Mr. Robert Charles Roots, Sr., age 84, of Pittsfield died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox.
Bob was born in Pittsfield on January 5, 1935 a son of the late Daisy (Hall) Roots and Harold Patrick. He was a 1954 graduate of Williams High School and then went on to earn his Associate's degree from Nichols College in 1956.
Immediately following his graduation, Bob enlisted in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, and served honorably from 1956-1958. When he returned home, he began working for Mead Corp. He enjoyed 35 years with the company, and retired in 1993 as a Customer Service Manager.
Bob was a proud 50-year member of Wisdom Lodge, West Stockbridge, MA Freemasons, and he spent much of his time travelling over the years. He visited Europe, Far East and walked on the Great Wall of China, Washington, DC and countless Caribbean cruises. Above all else, Bob's greatest pastimes were watching sports or entertaining on his back deck, which he fondly called his "Man Cave."
Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy Snyder-Christopher Roots of Pittsfield, his children, Robert C. Roots, Jr. (Ann) of Kittery, ME, Gail Moreau (John) of Lenoxdale, and Amy Wiatrowski (Rick) of Longmeadow, 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He also leaves his brother, James Roots (Shirley) of Alford, MA, his nephew, James Roots (Donna) of Pittsfield, and his stepchildren, Myla M. Franklin (Ronald) of Pittsfield, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Eric J. Christopher (Jennifer) of Washington, DC and East Greenwich, RI, Dean A. Christopher of Pittsfield, and Ryan W. Christopher of Hartford, CT, 8 step grandchildren, 3 step great-grandchildren, and his former wife Jean Scholtz Roots of Lenoxdale.
Funeral services will be private for Bob's family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Soldier On, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 8, 2019