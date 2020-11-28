Robert Daly died peacefully at Berkshire Medical Center on Monday. He was 69 year old.Bob was born in Pittsfield and attended Pittsfield schools, earning an associate's degree from Berkshire Community College and a bachelor's degree from North Adams State College. He served as a U.S. Marine, earning the rank of sergeant before being honorably discharged. Bob was a popular car salesman in Berkshire County, working as a finance manager for Johnson Ford for many years and most recently for Southgate Motors in Pittsfield. Drafting his children, he started an annual Thanksgiving football game, a tradition that has continued for over twenty years and in which he still participated every year.Bob is predeceased by his parents, Pauline Warner Daly LaMountain (nee Warner) and Robert R. Daly; and his brothers, Thomas and Bruce Daly.Bob is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Julianna Daly; his dog, Jed; his sisters, Wanda Izzo and Judy Kirchner; his children, Rebecca Jakacky, Robert DiCarlo, William DiCarlo, Nichole Daly, Kari Daly, Robert Shawn Daly, and Jonathan Daly; as well as eight grandchildren and stepsiblings, Franklin LaMountain, Carol Howrie, and Grace Nash.No services will be held. Condolences may be sent to Julianna Daly, in care of Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Avenue, Pittsfield, MA 01201.