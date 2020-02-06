|
|
Robert Digrius Gorden, Becket, eccentric, bibliophile, Hibernophile, poet, skilled carpenter, tinkerer, antique car aficionado, and devoted friend, passed surrounded by his friends on February 2, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
Rob was born in Manhattan, New York, on December 1, 1946, and raised in Merrick, Long Island, New York. He is predeceased by his long-time partner Barbara Ward Stuhlmann and his parents Frank and Alice (Digrius) Gorden. Rob was graduated from Syracuse University in 1968 with a Bachelor's Degree, majoring in English Literature and minoring in Theater. Rob was among the conscientious objectors to the Vietnam War. In lieu of the draft, Rob served in the Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) program on a reservation in the mid-west from 1968-1970. Rob worked as a desk clerk at the Omni Parker House in Boston, Massachusetts, and during the 1970s, he moved to the Berkshires to work at the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge. Rob also worked in maintenance at the Highpoint Campus of the Hillcrest Education Centers prior to its closing. Rob served on the Becket Historical Commission for 18 years. He also served on the Becket Zoning Board of Appeals, the Becket Community Preservation Committee and the Becket Bylaw Review Committee. Among his many talents, Rob was an astute student of history and law.
While residing in Glendale, Rob was a frequenter of Mundy's Restaurant, and could often be seen walking his golden retriever, Shackleford. Rob was famous for hosting exciting gatherings with friends, and was especially noted for his St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Rob also owned and maintained antique vehicles, including a 1951 convertible MGTD and a 1967 Land Rover, both of which he maintained until recently. Rob will be buried at the Cedar Park cemetery in Hudson, New York, with his parents. A celebration of Rob's life is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on February 29, 2020, at the Locker Room in Lee, Massachusetts, and all of Rob's friends and acquaintances are invited to attend a corned beef and cabbage dinner held in his honor.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020