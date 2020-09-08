Robert "Bob" E. Brassard, 72, of Pittsfield MA, passed away September 4, 2020 in Pittsfield.
He worked for many years for General Electric, Martin Marietta, and County Ambulance.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Brassard of Pittsfield; daughter, Rebecca Shaughnessy and husband Mark of Manchester, NH; sons, Eric Brassard and wife Robbie of Pittsfield, MA and Neal T. Brassard and wife Amy of Cheshire, MA; as well as his sister, Anne Feeley of Chicopee, MA, and seven grandchildren.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Robert E. "Bob" Brassard will be held on Thursday, September 10 beginning at 9:15 am at Dery Funeral Home, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Church celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus and concelebrated by Rev. John Tuohey, Administrator. Burial with full military honors will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, from 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday, September 9. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Leatherstocking Honor Flight in care of the funeral home.
