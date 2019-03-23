|
Robert E. Ferguson 78 of Ocala passed away on March 20, 2019. He was born on March 13, 1941 in Anderson, Indiana to Richard Ferguson and Bernice Utz Ferguson. Robert loved life, enjoyed trying new things, especially new technologies and was a life long Boston Red Sox fan. He received his Bachelors degree from Purdue University and was an electrical engineer at GE and Lockheed Martin in Pittsfield, MA until he retired. Robert is preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Kathryn Ferguson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years Judith, daughter Debra and William Darby, sister Linda Ferguson, grandchildren Jessica, Sarah, Mary, Holly, Kristin, Kelsey, and many dear friends at On Top Of The World.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 23, 2019