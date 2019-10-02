|
|
"May you have a song in your heart, a smile on your lips, and nothing but joy at your fingertips!" This Irish Blessing sums up Bobby Field's life. At 91 years young Robert Ernest Field, formerly of North Adams, MA died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his home in Concord, NH, surrounded by his wife and daughters.
He was born in Pittsfield, MA on March 27, 1928, the son of the late Arthur Walker and Katherine (Andrews) Field. He attended schools in North Adams, graduating Drury High School with the Class of 1946, though he always joked that he had attended the school of hard knocks. He was a decorated veteran of the Korean Conflict serving with the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant.
Bob was employed with the New England Telephone Company and was a member of the IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers). After his retirement he moved to Southwick, MA then spent seven years in Livermore, CA and finally to Concord, NH. He was a former communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Despite his long career, Bob was always a kid at heart. He would often playfully elbow his grandchildren, telling them that he wanted to be a singer when he grew up. Though he may not have been a professional singer, he took every chance that he got to belt out a tune, and his life was a joyful one.
More than anything, Bob was a people person. He embraced each new person that he met as a new friend, regardless of whether he or she was his barista at a coffee shop or a gas station attendant. Though he had many skills, Bob's greatest strength was bringing joy to others, and for that he will be sorely missed by friends and strangers alike.
Survivors include his wife, Marie (Viens) Field, his three daughters; Susan Field Gamache and her husband, William of Concord, NH, Mary-Jane Field of West Hartford, CT and Mimi Field of San Ramon, CA. He also leaves three grandchildren, Poppy Field Sheehan, Reef Robert Sweeney and Piper Field Sweeney as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his Godson, Michael Dupre. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a father, a grandfather, and the kindest person to have ever graced the earth. He often said "You can't win 'em all." He won a lot in life, but we won more just for knowing him.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Robert Field will be celebrated Saturday October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in North Adams. Military honors will follow. Calling hours will be Saturday morning from 9:00-10:30 am at Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Homes, CENTRAL CHAPEL 74 Marshall Street, North Adams, MA. A luncheon will follow the service. In honor of Bob's love of gorillas, a donation can be made to "The Ellen Degeneres Wildlife Fund," to help save the endangered Mountain Gorillas. https://theellenfund.org/ To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019