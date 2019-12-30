|
|
Robert E. Kennedy passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019, with his daughter by his side. A longtime resident of Adams, he lived in Florida since 2005.
He was born on Nov 4, 1925 in Cohoes, NY to John and Mary Meaney Kennedy. His parents owned a small grocery store where he and his brothers worked during their youth. He attended LaSalle Academy in Troy, NY, but was drafted into the navy during World War II. He served in the Pacific. In 2005 he received an honorary diploma from the school at its commencement ceremony, of which he was very proud. He also received a Bachelor's Degree from North Adams State College. He married his wife, the late Marion Peters Kennedy, on October 29, 1955. They met at a family picnic in New York where they were both raised. Bob worked for many years at GE in naval ordinance, retiring in 1985. He enjoyed family vacations to the ocean, especially annual trips to the Cape and Lake George. He liked taking his motorcycle out for a spin, looking at cars and learning about the latest electronics. He could be found at many family events with his video camera capturing precious memories. He was also an avid reader of non-fiction, history, politics, and even his granddaughter's school text books. He was a Patriots fan and loved Tom Brady. Post-retirement, he and his wife traveled to the south and the Caribbean, their favorite destination being the Dominican Republic.
Following the death of his wife in 2004, he moved to Florida. He loved the warm weather and the special friends he met there, especially attending the dances. He was member of the All Saints Catholic Church in Clearwater and the former St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Adams.
He leaves his daughter, Pamela Gerry and her husband Walt and granddaughter Ericca of Adams. He leaves his beloved nieces and nephews, Kim Peters, David Peters, Mark Joseph, Debbie Joseph Griffin, Kathleen Freeman, Mary Parsons, Mark Kennedy, J. Carl Kennedy and John Kennedy as well as several great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by his two brothers John F. "Jack" Kennedy, Jr. and Joseph "Carl" Kennedy.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, January 4th at 9:30 A.M. from the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. in Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, Adams.
Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams.
Calling hours are Saturday morning from 8:30 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 30, 2019