|
|
Robert E. Korte, 88, of West Stockbridge, passed away at home on September 17, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in West Stockbridge, MA., on April 15, 1931, the son of the late John W. and Marjorie Rushbrook Korte, he graduated from Williams High School and then went to school to be a barber. He worked as a barber most of his life and also worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts with the "tree gang".
Bob was a Korean War veteran serving in the United States Army from 1952 until 1954.
He enjoyed mowing, plowing, gardening and baseball. After his retirement, he loved spending winters in Florida. Bob had a talent for painting that was realized in his older years.
Besides his children; Kathryn, Susan, Sallie, Robin, Robert and Timothy, he is survived by his brother; John, and sisters; Katherine and Mary. Bob is also survived by the love of his life, Mary, whom he married on September 4, 1954, and who cared for him for the last few years. He leaves 5 grandchildren; Francesca, Felicia, John, Emery and Ella. He also leaves 8 grand-dogs and 7 grand-cats.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. Robert Korte will be private, at his request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Solider On in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201, in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 20, 2019