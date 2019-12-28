Home

Robert E. Millard


1946 - 2019
Robert E. Millard Obituary
Robert Eugene Millard, 73 of Williamstown, MA died Thursday December 26, 2019 at his home.

He was born in North Adams, MA on November 13, 1946 son of John Clayton and Leona Valeria (Scarbo) Millard. He graduated from the Drury High School. Bob was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the US Army.

He was last employed by CordMaster in North Adams and before that had worked at the former North Adams Transcript newspaper. Bob enjoyed hunting and especially fishing. He was a member of Firebase Trentino Vietnam Veterans of America.

Survivors include one brother- John Millard and his wife, Cynthia of Glendale, AZ and two nephews, Jason and Justin of AZ. He also leaves his life partner of 27 years, Karen L. Porter and four stepdaughters- Sherry Young and her husband, Keith; Caitlin Porter and her significant other, Eric Esko; Meghan Fuson; and Heather Saunders and her husband, Donald; and eight step grandchildren.

FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Robert Millard will be Tuesday December 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 28, 2019
