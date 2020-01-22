|
Robert Edward Hood, 88, of Pittsfield, MA died Saturday January 18, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Pittsfield, MA on August 22, 1931, the son of John and Eva Hood. He attended local schools. Robert was a veteran of the US Navy and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Navy Occupation Service Medal for his 4 years of service.
He was a foreman in the traffic division for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts where he worked for 37 years until his retirement in 1994.
Robert was a communicant of St. Mark's Church. He enjoyed horse-racing in Saratoga and trips to OTB in New Lebanon. Robert also enjoyed fishing, working in his yard, and especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events.
He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Thelma (Monteleone) Hood, three daughters- Lori Gentzler of Dalton; Julie DeWolf and her husband, Mark, of Pittsfield; and Tracy Mangiardi and her partner, Del Keyes of Lanesboro, and his sister, Carol Latino. He will he missed by his nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his son, John W. Hood, his son in law, Thomas Gentzler, and his sister, Joan Smith.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Robert Hood will be celebrated Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mark's Church by the Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn. Burial will be in the spring at St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FIUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020