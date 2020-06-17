Robert F. Postens, 77, of Otis, MA, died April 16, 2020 at Craneville Place of Dalton.



He was born on June 3, 1942, in Bronx, NY.



Mr. Postens served in the U.S. Navy where he was a Boilerman second Class receiving an honorable discharge in 1969. He then worked at Fairview Hospital in the Plant Maintenance department and retired from there.



He is survived by his brother, William Postens and close friend, John Harwood.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20th at 12 noon at the Otis Cemetery.



