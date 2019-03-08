Home

Robert Francis Powers Obituary
Mr. Robert F. Powers, age 95, of 131 Richard Dr. Pittsfield, died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, March 5th. Born in Cambridge, N.Y., he was a long time employee of the General Electric Co.. Bob was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, the former Betty A. Mitchell, who died Aug. 17, 1999.

He is survived by his two sons James E. Powers of Hickory, N.C., John M. Powers of Lanesboro, his two daughters, Judith A. Cady of New Windsor, N.Y., and Marianne Stroup of Euless, Tx.

Per Bob's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of his Life and interment will take place at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Clarkson University in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home which has been entrusted with his care.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 8, 2019
