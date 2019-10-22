Home

Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
United Methodist Church of Lenox
6 Holmes Road
Lenox, MA
Robert G. Peck


1931 - 2019
Mr. Robert G. Peck, 88, of Lenox, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on April 30, 1931, the son of the late Clifford and Sylvia Sargent Peck, and brother of the late Bruce Peck, he graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1949.

After graduating from Berkshire Business College, Robert enlisted in the United States Navy in 1952, where he served four years of active duty, stationed in Coronado, California and deployed with the Pacific Fleet followed by 32 years as a reservist achieving the Rank of Chief Petty Officer.

Upon returning to Pittsfield, Robert then earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. As a Certified Governmental Accountant, he was employed as the accountant for the City of Pittsfield for 22 years.

Robert was a member of the United Methodist Church of Lenox, where he enjoyed singing in the choir. He was a blood donor for the American Red Cross where, over the years, he faithfully donated 12 gallons of blood. Robert was also a member of Pittsfield Grange #14 for 70 years, where he held several positions including treasurer as well as being a member of their Candlepin bowling team.

Besides his wife, the former Priscilla Ransehousen, whom he married on September 26, 1959, Robert is survived by his children; Rev. Carolyn Peck of Pittsfield, MA, Gilbert Peck of San Diego, CA, and William Peck of Douglas, MA. He also leaves behind his sister, Edith Glosch of Tallahassee, FL, as well as 5 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.

The family would like to thank Visiting Angels for all their help and support over these last few months.

Funeral Notice:

Memorial services for Mr. Robert G. Peck will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Lenox, 6 Holmes Road, Lenox, MA, with the Reverend Yu officiating. Military honors will be held at the church followed by a gathering in fellowship hall in Robert's memory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross in care of the Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 22, 2019
