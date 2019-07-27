|
|
Bob passed away peacefully at the young age of 96 years on July 20, 2019.
He was born on April 26, 1923 in Brooklyn New York and was the second son of William Nelson Dean and Edna Remington Griffin. He married Ann Humphrey Miller on April 28, 1951 and they were inseparable for 68 wonderful years. She is still with all of us celebrating his long, generous, and rich life.
Bob received an Engineering Degree from Columbia University in New York, was a brother of Phi Gamma Delta (Omega Chapter) at Columbia, and earned a
Master's Degree in Engineering from Long Island University in New York.
Bob was also a Navy veteran of WWII serving as a commissioned officer and pilot flying PBYs and PBMs. He developed an early fascination with photography, often quipping about his photos, "I may not be good ... but I'm fast!"
With Ann at his side, Bob was an active member of the United Methodist Church serving on a number of committees, faith/bible studies, and in the respective choirs at the Woodbury United Methodist Church (Woodbury, NY), Old Parish Church (Sheffield, MA), and the Zionsville United Methodist Church (Zionsville, IN). He enjoyed singing sacred choral music and being part of his church choir.
He is survived by his wife Ann, two children, MaryEllen D. Fellegy (Indianapolis, IN) and Bruce D. Dean (Carmel, IN), four grandsons, and one great granddaughter.
Dad loved his entire family dearly. He never passed up the opportunity to give or accept a good hug from anyone... even if he just met you! Known for his unique, dry sense of humor (and bad puns of all persuasions) which prompted many a groan for any anyone willing to listen.
Dad was the most kind, loving, patient, and wonderful man anyone could have
had the pleasure to know. He felt that he was part of a mission to make the world a more beautiful and kinder place. He will be missed by all that had the great fortune to meet him.
Celebration of life gathering will be this Sunday, July 28 from 2:00-3:30PM at Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville, 105 W. Pine Street, Zionsville, IN 46077 and the service will follow at Zionsville United Methodist Church, 9644 Whitestown Rd, Zionsville, IN 46077, at 4PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Bob's name to your favorite place of worship.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 27, 2019