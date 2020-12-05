Robert H. Jones Sr. 89 of Great Barrington died Friday December 4, 2020 at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington. Robert was born on October 18, 1931 son of Earl and Margaret (Veronesi) Jones. He was a graduate of the former Searles High School class of 1949. After high school Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Robert worked with his family at Joneses Antiques, for the Post Office as a rural carrier and from 1958 to 1972 owned Jonesy's Luncheonette. He was a member of the Masons, American Legion Post # 127, a former President of the Great Barrington Fish and Game and was an avid model railroader. Robert's wife Albina "Bini" (Zucco) Jones predeceased him on September 22, 2013. Robert is survived by his cousin Betty Jones, two sons, Robert H. Jones Jr. and his wife Karen of Lee and Thomas H. Jones and his wife Michelle of Great Barrington, one daughter, Terry Maillet-Jones and husband Dennis of Beaumont TX, one step daughter, Linda Owens and husband Billy of Great Barrington, seven grandchildren, Rebecca Newton, Lainey Jones, Kali Jones, Joshua Jones, Tony Vallone of Lanesborough, Gina Vallone of Pittsfield, and Peter Vallone of Sheffield and seven great grandchildren, Parker Jones, Whitaker Newton, Beckett Lyon, Averil Newton, Ashley Vallone, Nicholas Vallone and Matthew Vallone.
It is with deepest regret that the funeral services for Robert H. Jones Sr. will be private out of concern for the health and safety of his friends and family due to the threat of Coronavirus. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Robert's memory may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com
.