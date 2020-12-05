1/1
Robert Hoppe
1963 - 2020
Mr. Robert Hoppe, 57, of Richmond, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on September 22, 1963, the son of the late William and Carolyn Beck Hoppe, he attended Richmond Schools and then graduated from Taconic High School in Pittsfield. Robert went on further his education, being the youngest to be accepted into the Northeast National Meteorology School.

Robert was the owner and operator of his family's farm, Rock Ridge Farm, in Richmond. Many who frequented the farm knew him as "The Egg Man".

Among many things, he loved to travel. Robert enjoyed exploring new areas and had visited all of the 50 states. He has t-shirts, stamps, and postcards to prove it!

Robert leaves behind his extended family, including his aunt, uncle, and longtime friends and caregivers, David Vickery and Richard Lawler. Reagan and Connor Lawler are also left behind by "Uncle Hoppe", as he was known to them. He was a friend, brother, mentor, and teacher who showed each person he encountered how to love. There was not one person to whom he was not kind, regardless of the situation. Robert will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him.

Funeral Notice:

Calling hours for Mr. Robert Hoppe will be Monday, December 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA, 01201. A graveside service will follow at Center Cemetery in Richmond, with the Rev. William Furey officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Dwyer-Wellington Family Funeral Home - Pittsfield
Funeral services provided by
Dwyer-Wellington Family Funeral Home - Pittsfield
220 East Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-4064
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
