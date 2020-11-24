Robert Huntley Shepard, 84 of Cary, passed away on November 18, 2020 in Durham, NC.
Bob was born on July 13, 1936 in North Adams, Massachusetts to the late Carl and Marion Shepard. He grew up in Williamstown, Massachusetts where he developed a lifelong love of New England sports teams, especially the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He also enjoyed reading factual Civil War books. After spending much of his adult life in Vermont, he and Linda moved to North Carolina where they enjoyed Greenway walks, picnics by one of the nearby lakes and exploring the many historical and unique places throughout the state.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Linda (Lamphier) Shepard; sons, Bruce Shepard (Kelly) and Robin Shepard (Monika); daughter, Lynette Shepard (John Harris); brothers, Carl Shepard (Annie), Ronald Shepard (Lucille) and Jackie Shepard (Nicky); sisters, Jean Hill (Laurie) and Patricia Lemaire (Arthur); sister in law, Lorraine Shepard; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be donated to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina @ foodbankcenc.org
.
Condolences can be shared at apexfuneral.net