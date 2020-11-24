1/
Robert Huntley Shepard
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Huntley Shepard, 84 of Cary, passed away on November 18, 2020 in Durham, NC.

Bob was born on July 13, 1936 in North Adams, Massachusetts to the late Carl and Marion Shepard. He grew up in Williamstown, Massachusetts where he developed a lifelong love of New England sports teams, especially the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He also enjoyed reading factual Civil War books. After spending much of his adult life in Vermont, he and Linda moved to North Carolina where they enjoyed Greenway walks, picnics by one of the nearby lakes and exploring the many historical and unique places throughout the state.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Linda (Lamphier) Shepard; sons, Bruce Shepard (Kelly) and Robin Shepard (Monika); daughter, Lynette Shepard (John Harris); brothers, Carl Shepard (Annie), Ronald Shepard (Lucille) and Jackie Shepard (Nicky); sisters, Jean Hill (Laurie) and Patricia Lemaire (Arthur); sister in law, Lorraine Shepard; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be donated to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina @ foodbankcenc.org.

Condolences can be shared at apexfuneral.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved