Dr. Robert J. Cella, Sr. died on October 21, 2020 at Hillcrest Commons in Pittsfield, MA. Born on May 13, 1925, in Pittsfield, he was the son of Sisto Z. and Norina DeGiorgis Cella. He was a 1943 graduate of Pittsfield High School.



He served as an Army combat rifleman in the infantry in WWII and was wounded in France, receiving the Purple Heart. He was hospitalized for one year for treatment of his wounds and received a medical discharge. He qualified for a special Veterans Administration program for disabled veterans that required that he complete all pre-dental studies at Tufts College in an accelerated three-semester period. He graduated from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, Magna Cum Laude in 1951 and was valedictorian and the youngest member of his class. He completed an oral surgery program at New York University-Bellevue Hospital in New York City in 1953.



He was certified as a Diplomat of the American Board of Oral Surgery in 1959, and by the American Board of Maxillofacial Surgery in 1978.



He was a founder of Doctors Park where he practiced for many years and later in partnership with Dr. Eliot M. Greenfeld. In 1968 he started the Dental Residency program at Berkshire Medical Center and chaired numerous committees there. In 2016 the BMC Dental Clinic was dedicated in his name.



He was President of the Massachusetts Society of Oral Surgeons from 1976-1978. For fifteen years prior to his retirement he served as oral surgery advisor to the Superior Court in Franklin, Hampshire and Hamden counties in the tribunal system involving malpractice claims against oral surgeons.



He retired from practice in January, 1990 and was honored by Berkshire Medical Center in 1993 and inducted into the hospital's Hall of Fame and Honor Roll.



He is survived by his wife, the former Louise Z. Fossa of Lenox, who he married on September 10, 1949 in Mount Carmel Church in Pittsfield. He leaves three sons, Dr. Robert J. Cella, Jr. (fiancée Dr. Dorothy Urschel) of Williamstown, Dr. J. Steven Cella (Ellen) of Pittsfield, Dr. Jeffrey P. Cella (Michelle) of Lee and a daughter Karyn Cella Barbalunga (Ermino "King") of Dalton. He also leaves his sister Doris Pullano of Naples, FL. He leaves 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. He will be missed by many friends and colleagues. He was predeceased by his three beloved Brittany Spaniel hunting dogs, Freckles, Bettina and Chief Straight Arrow.



He enjoyed fishing, hunting and golf where he was a member of the Country Club of Pittsfield and the Austerlitz Club in Chatham, NY for many years. He and Louise enjoyed travel and they took many Elderhostel trips to further their knowledge of subjects of interest and golf trips with friends. They travelled to Italy almost every fall to visit relatives and hosted many when they visited the United States. His memories and knowledge of families from the Lakewood section of Pittsfield amazed us. He looked forward every spring to picking dandelions and hosting his annual Dandelion Dinner, an invitation to which was coveted. In the fall he enjoyed hunting for edible mushrooms that he used in many recipes. Bob's greatest pleasure was his family and spending time cooking Italian dishes whether it be a holiday or family gathering for all to enjoy and critique.



Dad left very detailed specific instructions to be followed after his death. His funeral was to be private. Donations may be made to the Berkshire Dream Center in his memory in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



