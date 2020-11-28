1/
Robert J. Connors
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Mr. Robert J. Connors, 77, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.Born in Pittsfield, MA, on March 10, 1943, the son of the late Francis and Marion Meehan Connors, he graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1962. Robert has been a resident of Florida for many years.

Robert is survived by his children Michael, Scott, Ann Marie.and Denise Connors, as well as his brother, Francis Connors and sisters, Patricia Bailot and Sheila Carr.

Funeral Notice:

A private graveside service for Mr. Robert J. Connors will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201, in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
