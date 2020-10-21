Robert John "Robo" Dufur, 58, of West Housatonic Street, Pittsfield, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at his home.



Born in Pittsfield on September 10, 1962, the son of Carl W. Dufur, Sr. and Patricia L. Brewster Dufur, he was educated in Williamstown schools and was a 1980 graduate of Mount Greylock Regional High School.



In his early years, he was trained by the Job Corp to be a painter, he then worked various jobs over the years, including, Kelly's Lumber Yard, French Man's Creek in Florida, MA as a groundskeeper and Wahconah Mold in Dalton as a Machinist. He also worked for his father at Carl W. Dufur, Sr. Mold Polisher.



He loved sitting and watching nature.



Mr. Dufur leaves his parents, Carl and Pat Dufur of Pittsfield; five brothers and sisters, Deborah M. (and Keith) Quagliano, Carl W., Jr. (and Debra) Dufur, Michael J. Dufur, David J. (and Sandy Mangano) of Pittsfield, and Donald D. Dufur, all of Pittsfield; a son, Robert J. Provencher of Pittsfield; two grandchildren, Madelyn Rose Walger and Robert C. Provencher; ten nieces and nephews, and many uncles, aunts and cousins. He also leaves his former wife, Sharon Bachand and her three children and seven grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his nephew, David J. Dufur, Jr.



FUNERAL NOTICE: A memorial service for Robert John "Robo" Dufur will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Dr. Robert M. Rennie, officiating. Calling hours will precede the service beginning at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AA or the Berkshire Humane Society in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.



