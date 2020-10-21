1/1
Robert J. "Robo" Dufur
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert John "Robo" Dufur, 58, of West Housatonic Street, Pittsfield, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at his home.

Born in Pittsfield on September 10, 1962, the son of Carl W. Dufur, Sr. and Patricia L. Brewster Dufur, he was educated in Williamstown schools and was a 1980 graduate of Mount Greylock Regional High School.

In his early years, he was trained by the Job Corp to be a painter, he then worked various jobs over the years, including, Kelly's Lumber Yard, French Man's Creek in Florida, MA as a groundskeeper and Wahconah Mold in Dalton as a Machinist. He also worked for his father at Carl W. Dufur, Sr. Mold Polisher.

He loved sitting and watching nature.

Mr. Dufur leaves his parents, Carl and Pat Dufur of Pittsfield; five brothers and sisters, Deborah M. (and Keith) Quagliano, Carl W., Jr. (and Debra) Dufur, Michael J. Dufur, David J. (and Sandy Mangano) of Pittsfield, and Donald D. Dufur, all of Pittsfield; a son, Robert J. Provencher of Pittsfield; two grandchildren, Madelyn Rose Walger and Robert C. Provencher; ten nieces and nephews, and many uncles, aunts and cousins. He also leaves his former wife, Sharon Bachand and her three children and seven grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his nephew, David J. Dufur, Jr.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A memorial service for Robert John "Robo" Dufur will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Dr. Robert M. Rennie, officiating. Calling hours will precede the service beginning at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AA or the Berkshire Humane Society in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved