Robert J. Grady, 71 of Pittsfield passed away on Tuesday November 26, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Pittsfield on January 14, 1948, he was the son of the late Milton E. Grady, Sr. and Wanda Wickowicz Grady. He attended Pittsfield Public Schools and was a 1965 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
He served with the Army Reserves for six years. An assembler by trade, Mr. Grady had been employed by General Electric and it's successor General Dynamics.
He enjoyed horse racing, trips to Saratoga, and the casinos; as well as fishing. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, New York Giants, and Boston Celtics.
Mr. Grady leaves his wife, the former Clorinda Carnevale, whom he married June 5, 1971.
He is also survived by a daughter, Traci Grady of Millis, Mass; two sons Derek (wife Kimberly) Grady of Cheshire and Shaun Grady of Pittsfield; two brothers, Milton E. Grady, Jr. (Carol) of Pittsfield, and David Grady of Pittsfield; four grandsons, Bret, Drew, Trent and Gavin, and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother Charles Grady.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Robert J. Grady will be held Tuesday, December 3, at 12:30 at DERY FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Richard E. Hayes, Chaplin of HospiceCare in The Berkshires, officiating. Calling hours will precede the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or to HospiceCare in the Berkshires both in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019