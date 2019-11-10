|
|
Robert Joseph Sumner, Jr., of Cambridge, NE passed away at home with his loving wife Karen at his side.
He was born April 15, 1951, in North Adams, MA to Robert Joseph Sumner Sr. and Shirley Elizabeth (Perras) Sumner.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley and two brothers Richard and Gary Sumner.
He is survived by his wife Karen of Cambridge, NE, children April; Rob; Dave and Missy of MA; 7 beautiful grandchildren; his father Robert Sr. of MA; brother Edward (Barbara) Sumner of KS; sisters: Rose (John) Stokes of NY; Bernadette (Brian) Burdick of MA; Michele Wojnicki; Kate (Jane & Allen) Tetreault of MA; Brenda (Roy) Brewington of MI and Laurie Brewer of MA.
In keeping with Robert's wishes he was cremated at Lockenou-Jones Mortuary in Cambridge, NE.
A memorial service is being held at the American Legion, 106 Forest Park Avenue, Adams, MA on November 17, 2019 at 3:00 pm.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 10, 2019