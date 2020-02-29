|
|
Robert James McMahon died at home in West Otis on February 17 after a 6 month struggle with acute leukemia. He was born in Winthrop, MA on Dec. 12, 1943, son of James F. McMahon and Rita (Marcoullier) McMahon. The family later settled in Westfield and built a cabin in Monterey on Lake Garfield in 1958 where they summered for many years.
As a high school senior, Bob entered an architectural design competition and won a full scholarship to Pratt Institute's School of Architecture in Brooklyn, NY. After practicing his profession in NYC for a few years, he and his wife, Jeanne Randorf, moved to the family cabin in Monterey. They were married there under a huge pine tree. In 1980, Bob realized his dream of buying an old farmhouse (in West Otis) to renovate as a home for their family. In 1991, he moved his practice from Great Barrington to a studio in a new barn at his home, which also included a wood shop as Bob was not just a creative architect and designer, but a skilled builder and problem-solver. His many clients appreciated his talent for spatial organization as well as his respect for setting and history.
Bob had a deep connection with the natural world. He loved managing the fields and woods at his home. In 2010, he read that Eastern songbird species had declined 67%. So he created a massive garden to encourage bees, birds, butterflies, and native plants. He not only had a deep sense of idealism but took concrete steps to make the world around him a better place. As part of this commitment to bettering his community, he took on the role of chairman of the committee to build the 'new' school; he worked with the recycling effort to bring money back to Otis; maintained flower barrels at the transfer station; and lately was elected to the planning board. After retiring in 2017, Bob devoted himself to artistic pursuits, especially drawing. His last project was to save an old chicken house/sugar house structure on his property. He worked on it for his last three years, mostly alone, turning that wreck of a building into a jewel of a space. He was strong, hard-working and courageous - the latter quality served him well during his grueling struggle with cancer.
Bob will be sorely missed by his wife, Jeanne Randorf; his children Emma McMahon (Dan MacLeod) and Alex McMahon (Olivia); and his two baby granddaughters Thomasina McMahon and Rose MacLeod. He leaves his siblings Nancy McMahon of Middleboro, Ron McMahon (Jackie Smith) of Monterey, Wayne McMahon of Butler, KY, and Jeffrey McMahon of Canaan, CT. He is also mourned by many dear friends and family members who enjoyed his kindness, his quiet unassuming nature and playful sense of humor.
A memorial service will take place at the cabin Bob renovated on April 25. Details TBA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 29, 2020