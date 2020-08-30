Robert John Storti, born May 29, 1930, passed away on August 20, 2020, at the age of 90. He was born in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, raised in Housatonic, Massachusetts, and, upon completing high school, enlisted in the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country for 22 years. He met the love of his life, Christine, on Valentine's Day 1950, and after a whirlwind courtship, they married on April 11, 1950. They shared 61 years of marriage modeling love, kindness, generosity, humor, and strength to their three children. His military career took him to various countries around the world including Germany, England, Japan, and the Philippines. After retirement, they settled in San Antonio, Texas and, in 2008, moved to Houston to be close to their family.Bob was a devoted family man who always made sure everyone had what they needed. He was notorious for slipping his kids a twenty to "get an ice cream cone" or "make sure you have gas in your car." Incredibly selfless, he cared for his son, Patrick, who was involved in a life-changing motorcycle accident at the age of 19 and Christine, who struggled with lung disease for many years. He was a history buff and gifted storyteller, able to recall every detail, whether it happened yesterday or in decades past. An avid golfer, he enjoyed weekly rounds with his military buddies. He was an all-around great guy and was loved by everyone he knew.He will be greatly missed by his children; son Michael Storti and wife, Diane; son Patrick Storti; daughter Marty Storti Herzog and husband, Steven; grandchildren Sarah Williamson and husband, Eric; Elizabeth Marshall and husband, Austin; Walker Herzog; Harrison Herzog; great-grand-children Audrey and Emily Williamson, and Davis Marshall. He is also survived by his sister Joan Storti Race, brother-in-law Fred Mercer, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.He is pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Christine Storti; his parents, Margaret and Anthony Storti; brother, Richard "Ace" Storti; sister, Ann Storti Mercer; brother-in-law, Ronald Race; sister-in-law, Jackie Storti; and nephew, Bobby Mercer.Our family wishes to thank The Farrington at Tanglewood, Trinity Hospice, and his dear friend, Arcillia Sanchez, for their care and support.A private burial, with full military honors, will be held at Houston National Cemetery. His family will gather to celebrate his life at a later date.If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Brookwood Community, 1752 FM 1489, Brookshire, Texas 77423, where his son Patrick is a resident.