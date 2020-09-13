On September 10, 2020, Robert Johnston, 86 of Hampstead, N.C. unexpectedly passed away peacefully at the Lower Cape Fear Life Care in Wilmington.
Bob was a soft spoken, loving, welcoming, generous, loyal, and amazing man who was always there for his family, friends and neighbors. He had a tool for every job and was always available to be "Mr. Fix It".
After relocating, 17 years ago from Massachusetts to Hampstead N.C. Bob enjoyed the beach, traveling and road trips, bowling with friends, community gatherings, birdwatching from the backyard porch where there was never an empty feeder. Bob loved woodworking all his life, family members have been blessed to have many pieces of furniture made by his wonderful hands. After returning from the army, Bob met and married the love of his life, Ann Lee. They spent 61 years ago building their life together and raising their family in Pittsfield, MA where he grew up. After working Bob retired from General Electric.
Bob converted 3 years ago to Catholicism and became an active member of the All Saints Parish in Hampstead.
The family is grateful to have had the caring staff on the 5th floor of New Hanover Regional Medical Center. We also, appreciate the amazing compassionate care from all the staff at Lower Cape Fear Life Care.
He will be forever missed by his daughters, son-in-law's, grandchildren, great grandson, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, and nieces and nephews.
Donations can be made in his to Lower Cape Fear Life Care at 1406 Physicans Drive, Wilmington or Pender County EMS and Fire, Station 16 located on Highway 17.
He will always be in our hearts and we will treasure our memories.
