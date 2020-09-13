1/1
Robert Johnston
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 10, 2020, Robert Johnston, 86 of Hampstead, N.C. unexpectedly passed away peacefully at the Lower Cape Fear Life Care in Wilmington.

Bob was a soft spoken, loving, welcoming, generous, loyal, and amazing man who was always there for his family, friends and neighbors. He had a tool for every job and was always available to be "Mr. Fix It".

After relocating, 17 years ago from Massachusetts to Hampstead N.C. Bob enjoyed the beach, traveling and road trips, bowling with friends, community gatherings, birdwatching from the backyard porch where there was never an empty feeder. Bob loved woodworking all his life, family members have been blessed to have many pieces of furniture made by his wonderful hands. After returning from the army, Bob met and married the love of his life, Ann Lee. They spent 61 years ago building their life together and raising their family in Pittsfield, MA where he grew up. After working Bob retired from General Electric.

Bob converted 3 years ago to Catholicism and became an active member of the All Saints Parish in Hampstead.

The family is grateful to have had the caring staff on the 5th floor of New Hanover Regional Medical Center. We also, appreciate the amazing compassionate care from all the staff at Lower Cape Fear Life Care.

He will be forever missed by his daughters, son-in-law's, grandchildren, great grandson, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, and nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made in his to Lower Cape Fear Life Care at 1406 Physicans Drive, Wilmington or Pender County EMS and Fire, Station 16 located on Highway 17.

He will always be in our hearts and we will treasure our memories.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
910-270-3401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 13, 2020
Dear Ann, Jen, Barb, and your family,
We are so sorry for your loss. We are so glad we knew Bob. He would definitely make us laugh at the family parties. He is such a nice man. We send our heartfelt condolences to you and your family.
Michelle, Vinnie, Abby and Justin Pettica
Michelle Pettica
Friend
September 13, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ann Fisher
September 13, 2020
Sending our love at this difficult time. His memory lives on in all of you. May God rest his soul.
Lynn Berti
Friend
September 13, 2020
A true gentleman he was. We both worked at GE...he worked in Bldg. 6...me upstairs in Bldg 15. We'd gab every week...discussing everything from woodworking to CB radios. The world was a better place because of him. Condolences to his family & friends.
Dave & Helen Healey
Beverly Hills, FL
Dave Healey
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved