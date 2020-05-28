Robert Karl Stevens, 95, of Manchester, NH, (and formally of Lenox, MA) died May 24, 2020 at Birch Hill Terrace, due to complications from Coronavirus 19. Born in Milton, MA on August 4, 1924, he was the eldest son of the late Aston and Agnes (Kristianson) Stevens.
Robert graduated from Mechanic Arts High School in Dorchester MA in 1943. He proudly served in WWII in the US Navy's Construction Battalion (SEABEES) in the Pacific Theater. After his honorable discharge, he earned a BA from Boston University and an MA from North Adams State. While at BU he met Pauline Forbes and following graduation, they were married on June 21, 1952. He worked for the General Electric Company for 38 years retiring in 1989.
Robert had many passions: he was an avid woodworker, photographer, golfer and over 40 year member of the National Ski Patrol. He was an active member of the Church on the Hill in Lenox and tour guide at the Norman Rockwell Museum.
Over the past 12 years his new passion was the Veteran's Forum where he conducted over 150 interviews of fellow veterans in Western MA and Southern NH. The interviews were broadcast on public TV and copies sent to be stored at the US National Archives as a living memory of American Veterans.
But Robert's greatest passion was for his family. He had a strong love for his family and above all else, will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His family was his true pride and joy.
He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Pauline in 2011, daughter Elizabeth Watson in 2018, grandson Lucas Watson in 1998, and three siblings.
Surviving family members include his children; Bruce Stevens (Ivy) of Bainbridge, WA, Paula Limongelli (John) of Londonderry, NH, Jane Warnock (Doug) of Pocatello, ID and son-in-law, William Watson of Shelby, NC; grandchildren; Lindsay, Lauren (Cameron), Steven, Katie, Jake, Rachael, Julia, Colin and Robert; two great grandsons; Lucas and Ellis and three sisters; Muriel, Dorothy and Barbara.
Due to the pandemic, there are no services at this time. Donations may be made in Robert's memory to: The Liberty House Inc. 75 W. Baker St, Manchester NH 03103. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 28, 2020.